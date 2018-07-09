Smoke from Howell playground fire seen for miles

Newbury fire

HOWELL — A fire at a school playground sent a plume of dark smoke into the air — enough to be seen in neighboring Lakewood.

The Southard and Freewood Acres fire departments were sent to Newbury School on Sunday morning for a reported mulch fire, according to a post on the Southard department's Facebook page. Firefighters found mulch and playground on fire at the school and were able to extinguish the fire in around an hour.

There was no word from the Howell Police Department as to whether the cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious.

An email to the Howell Township Public Schools about what damage the fire caused was not returned as of Monday morning.

