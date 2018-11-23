Shooting at Jersey Gardens: Man hurt, mall evacuated on Black Friday

ELIZABETH — The Mills at Jersey Gardens was evacuated during Black Friday after a man was shot inside.

Mayor Chris Bollwage said Friday night that a male had been shot in the wrist near the Tommy Hilfiger and Marshalls stores.

Bollwage said no one is in custody and the person who was shot was not cooperating with police.

Police are reviewing video surveillance footage to try to identify the gunman.

Exit 13A of the New Jersey Turnpike, which leads into the mall, was closed after the incident.

NBC 4 New York said the sound of gunfire set off a stampede of shoppers for the exits with people running for the exits. Others hid inside stores.

The mall describes itself as New Jersey's largest outlet mall and includes a 20-screen movie theater.

Bollwage said the mall has been open since 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and 25,000 people had visited.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ