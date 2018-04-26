Sheds in the middle of Route 78 stop traffic

BEDMINSTER — Two sheds that fell off the back of a tractor trailer created a multi-mile delay on Route 78 on Thursday morning.

The sheds were on a flat bread when they fell onto the eastbound lanes just Route 287 at 9:45 a.m., according to Sgt. Jeff Flynn, a spokesman for State Police.

The cleanup of the truck and the buildings took up two of the three lanes backed up traffic for several miles.

Flynn said the incident remains under investigation as to what caused the sheds to come loose.

Video note: Forward to 24:53 to see Route 78