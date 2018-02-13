Seven charged in Denny’s food fight

VINELAND — Seven people have been charged in connection with a late-night, chair-throwing brawl at a South Jersey Denny's restaurant.

Vineland Police Capt. Adam Austino said the six adults and one teen were all charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the Jan. 27 incident.

Austino said the fight was triggered when a man tried to talk to a female at another table. The two began to walk outside the restaurant on West Landis Avenue to resolve their dispute when one subject suddenly punched around 3 a.m. \

Video showed an estimated 15 screaming people, many of them who appeared to be teens, hitting each other with chairs and throwing food. The Daily Journal reported that the damage was estimated at $2,500.

Camden County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae joined Austino in thanking members of the public for coming forward and helping identify those charged.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Vineland and we will investigate and prosecute," Austino said in a statement.

The seven charged were:

Daniel Roman, 29, of Vineland

Elin Roman-Bordoy, 31, of Vineland

Efrain Ocasio Jr., 20, of Vineland

Alexander Morales Jr., 19, of Vineland

Darion Z. Childers, 18, of Bridgeton

A 17-year-old juvenile from Bridgeton.

