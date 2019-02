LACEY — There's a very happy Harry Potter fan in Ocean County, now that young Hudson's Hogwarts-inspired bedroom has been finished.

Joanne Scarpa-Cullen shared a link to a local Facebook group on Monday with a Youtube video tour given by her son. She said the walls were painted by a local muralist who she calls "beyond amazing," Jim Houba.

Watch below to see the room decor inspired by the Harry Potter book and movie empire/franchise.