Seaside Park cop pointed gun at recruit’s head, prosecutor says

SEASIDE PARK — A special officer for the borough found himself on the wrong end of a training officer's gun, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Sgt. Matthew Brady is now facing charges from an incident in November, 2016 when he allegedly pointed his gun at the head of Class One Officer Thomas Schiermeyer, prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato said. The incident happened inside the Seaside Park Municipal Building, according to Coronato.

Coronato said at the time, young officers like Schiermeyer were filling out applications to the Ocean County Police Academy, and Brady pointed the gun at the young officer "in a threatening manner" after Schiermeyer asked Brady a question.

Several members of the department witnessed the event and reported it to the prosecutor's office internal affairs unit, the prosecutor said. Brady was charged with aggravated assault and was released on a summons pending a future court date.

According to state pension records. Brady has been a member of the department for more than 12 years and has an annual salary of $112,840.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know as of Thursday afternoon whether Brady was represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com