Sears is closing in Toms River

TOMS RIVER — A fixture at the Ocean County Mall will be no more by April.

This township’s Sears was spared last year when the company closed nearly 400 Sears and Kmart stores. Business Insider is reporting that Sears at Ocean County Mall will be included in this upcoming closure of 103 more stores.

The shutdown of these stores was blamed on very poor sales. Sears Holding Company’s profits have plummeted 45 percent since 2013. The company is $4 billion in debt and continues to lose another $1 billion every year.

After Sears closes, it will leave an enormous space on the Ocean County Mall property. What could possibly move in? Will it be several different retailers? All I know is that I’m going to have to find a new place for tires.

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Oops! We could not locate your form.