Sayreville driver ran over man, took his car, cops say

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A township man is in critical condition after being assaulted and run over before his car was stolen, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident happened on the morning of May 1, when Jamil S. Hubbard, 25, of Sayreville approached 55-year-old Jerry Wolkowitz and hit him from behind, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. Wolkowitz was hit on his head and his face before being dragged into the parking lot, Gramiccioni said.

Hubbard then ran over Wolkowitz with his own car before stealing it, the prosecutor said.

Wolkowitz's car was found abandoned in Bordentown, according to Gramiccioni. He said Hubbard was arrested at his home later that same day.

Hubbard was charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and first-degree bias intimidation. He is being kept in custody pending a court hearing which is scheduled for July 10.

