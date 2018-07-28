Salon owner found dead in Hamilton swimming pool

HAMILTON (Mercer) — The owner of a popular hair salon was found unresponsive in her swimming pool on Friday.

Cynthia A. DeLorenzo, 55, was discovered at her home on Weathersfield Drive, according to police who removed her from the water. Police said no foul play appeared to be involved.

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

DeLorenzo was the owner of Cynthia's Signature Salon on Main Street in Allentown.

"She's a sweetheart. She's a very nice woman," Jim Bruno, owner of Bruno's Bikes two doors down from the salon, said about DeLorenzo.

Heather Saracen, vice president of the Allentown Business Owners Association, told New Jersey 101.5 that she and the group were sad to hear of DeLorenzo's passing.

"She was a big part of the community. She was a lovely lady always willing to help," Saracen said, adding that DeLorenzo owned the salon for about nine years.

The phone went unanswered at the salon late on Saturday morning.

Police asked anyone with information regarding this incident to call 609-581-4027 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

