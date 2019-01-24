Salem fugitive climbed out window and shot at marshals, cops say

SALEM — An attempt to arrest a fugitive on Wednesday ended in a standoff with police and a slew of new charges, including attempted murder.

Eric S. Smith, 26, of Quinton, held police at bay for about three hours before being taken into custody, Salem County Prosecutor John T. Lenahan told NJ.com .

Schools were place on lockdown and the nearby courthouse was evacuated as negotiations between Smith and a State Police crisis negotiator convinced him to surrender, according to Salem police chief John Palura.

The incident began about 11:30 a.m. when Smith fired multiple times at three U.S. Marshals as he climbed out of a window of his girlfriend's second-floor apartment, Palura said.

One of the officers returned fire but no one was injured, according to Lenahan.

Smith climbed into the window of a neighboring, unoccupied apartment where he held off police for about three hours.

Members of Smith's family were part of the negotiations to end the incident.

Smith faces charges of attempted murder, four charges of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a handgun, according to the Salem County Jail website .

One of the warrants, according to a complaint, was in connection with Smith leading police on a short pursuit on Jan. 7 in Salem after backing his car into a police car and a gas pump during a police stop. Officers smelled marijuana in Smith's car, according to the warrant.

Pelura said the other warrant was regarding a missed court appearance.

Smith is at the Salem County Jail pending a detention hearing.

