Rutgers prof suspended after assault rifle found in home

NEW BRUNSWICK — A Rutgers University professor is on administrative leave after a rifle was found in the basement of his home.

A police report obtained by MyCentralJersey.com said that a Colt Sportster Match HBAR was found in the East Brunswick home of James S. Goydos on a metal shelf inside of a protective bag. Goydos said the weapon was given to him by his brother in the early 1990s.

Goydos is a faculty member at the Cancer Institute of New Jersey and affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Pete McDonough, the vice president of external affairs at Rutgers, told New Jersey 101.5 that Goydos will remain on administrative leave until the matter is resolved. Goydos was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Authorities did not say why a warrant was sought to search Goydos' home in the first place.