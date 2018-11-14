Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer inspires amid 1,000 career wins

Rutgers coach Stringer inspires with 1,000 wins (via The Players' Tribune)

It's a monumental week for Rutgers University and celebrated coach, C. Vivian Stringer. Stringer is the fifth women's head coach to reach the 1,000 win mark. The women's basketball veteran sat for a video interview with The Players' Tribune, leading up to the milestone.

Soccer star and Rutgers grad, Carli Lloyd was among those sending congrats to Stringer on Tuesday's accomplishment:

And, Governor Murphy was there to help celebrate the moment, as recapped on Twitter:

There were also well-wishes shared by the NCAAIowa Women's Basketball and Hillary Clinton, among others.

As part of the celebration, there's a 'CVS1k Campaign' working to fund an endowed student-athlete scholarship for future women's basketball Scarlet Knights.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee.  A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

