Rumson grad found with AR-15, bomb making material, police say

ITHACA, New York — A graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School was arrested for having bomb making materials and an AR-15 rifle in his apartment near Cornell University, according to police.

The materials and weapon were found at Maximilien R. Reynolds' apartment after Ithaca Police were tipped off by a Walmart employee. The employee became suspicious after Reynolds bought a large amount of ammunition, along with camping gear, drill bits, hacksaw blades and knives, according to a criminal complaint first reported by the Cornell Sun .

Reynolds, a 2015 graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven according to the Sun, was taking classes at Tompkins-Cortland Community College. The complaint said Reynolds was taking a temporary "leave of absence" from Cornell.

According to the complaint, Reynolds' girlfriend, Identified as "N.H." let police investigators and two FBI agents into the apartment in a neighborhood called "Collegetown" on March 7. In the complaint, "N.H." told police she was concerned about his mental health as he seemed to be manic, was not taking his medication and was getting little sleep.

One of the agents noticed the bulletproof vest in plain view, and mathematical writings on one of the windows written in red ink. "N.H" would not give consent for a search of the apartment as it was Reynolds' apartment, the complaint said.

Agents returned to the apartment when he came home and questioned Reynolds about the Walmart purchases, according to the complaint. He initially denied having weapons except for knives, but later admitted to the rifle and gave consent to a search of the apartment. Reynolds told investigators he no longer wanted the weapons and told the agents to take them, according to the complaint.

The complaint said investigators found the following items in the unkempt apartment:

An unassembled AR-15 rifle

A gas mask

A homemade silencer

Ammunition for different firearms

Pipes and other equipment used to make "destructive devices"

High-capacity magazine rifles

Medical supplies to treat traumatic injuries

A bulletproof vest

Food rations

Fireworks

Investigators also found chemicals used in the making of homemade explosives inside one of two storage units rented by Reynolds, according to the complaint.

Reynolds was charged with two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device/silencer, making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm, and making a false statement in a required firearm record.

Reynolds agreed to be taken to a local hospital for admission and psychiatric evaluation, according to the complaint.

