Roy Rogers employee groped teen workers, cops say

PINE BEACH — A fast-food employee was charged with inappropriately touching four female teenage employees.

The workers, ages 16 to 18, were new hires at the Roy Rogers restaurant on Route 9 when Michael Arellano, 25, of Beachwood, touched them over their clothing out of the view of others, Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato said.

The girls physically and verbally expressed their objection to his touching their bodies but the behavior continued, according to Coronato.

Prosecutors did not reveal when the incidents took place.

The teens no longer work there.

Arellano was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of harassment (offensive touching) and one count of criminal sexual contact. He was processed and released. The name of Arellano's attorney was not disclosed.

Franchisee Ed Abramson said in a statement "we are aware of the situation and are working in full cooperation with the local authorities." Abramson also operates the Roy Rogers in Brick.

Coronato asked anyone who was touched inappropriately by Arellano to call the Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit at 732-929-2027.

