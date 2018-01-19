Contact Us
Route 95 pothole work likely to create delays Friday

By Dan Alexander January 19, 2018 10:27 AM
I-95 south approaching the Scudder Falls Bridge
I-95 south approaching the Scudder Falls Bridge (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

EWING — Emergency pothole repair will create delays on Route 95 on Friday.

Two lanes were closed southbound at the Route 29 exit approaching the Scudder Falls Bridge on Friday morning to mill and pave the roadway, according to the state Department of Transportation. The work changed to the northbound side around 12:30 p.m.

The work will also close the off-ramps to Route 29.

DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro said deep potholes have opened up because of this winter’s numerous fluctuations between warm and cold temperatures.  Water that seeps into cracks freezes and expands to create the potholes, a process accelerated by frequent storms requiring plow trucks and treatment of the road.

The highway is already heavily traveled by trucks but additional heavy equipment using the road for the Scudder Falls project have also contributed to the potholes.

Schapiro expected the work to be complete by the start of the afternoon commute.

The DOT said there is also pothole work on Route 78 between Readington and Watchung that could block multiple lanes and create delays.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

