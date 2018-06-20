Roselle man kept 40 dogs locked up in squalid home, police say

ROSELLE — A borough man is expected to face criminal charges after authorities said more than 40 dogs were discovered living in severely unsanitary and inhumane living conditions in his home.

The dogs were removed from the Thompson Avenue house of Evelio J. Calderon, 40, last Thursday, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Wednesday.

Borough police and health officials said the residence was in a state of squalor. Investigators wore full hazardous materials suits to protect themselves, prosecutors said.

The dogs, which ranged in age from puppies to seniors and included different breeds and sizes, had been locked inside the home and forced to relieve themselves indoor. The agencies do not know how long the dogs had been living in these conditions.

Most of the dogs are expected to survive. Cranford-based Traveling Paws Animal Rescue provided on-site treatment for acute injuries such as open sores, malnourishment, joint problems and eye issues. Two dogs were taken to local veterinarians for immediate emergency treatment for shock, prosecutors said.

The dogs have been taken to four New Jersey shelters: St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, the Last Resort Animal Rescue in West Milford, and the Edison and Montclair municipal animal shelters.