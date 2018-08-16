Rockaway Township mayor dies suddenly at age 57

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP — The mayor of a North Jersey township died suddenly Wednesday night.

Rockaway Township Councilman Jeremy Jedynak announced the death of Mayor Michael Dachisen on his Facebook page and requested all flags be flown at half-staff on Thursday.

"The council and I extend our heartfelt condolences to Cathy, his wife, and to their children, and to Mayor Dachisen's parents as well," Jedynak wrote.

Dachisen had served as mayor since 2012.

The political website InsiderNJ.com , citing unnamed sources, reported Dachisen died at St. Claire's Hospital in Dover after he went into cardiac arrest on Wednesday night.

Dachisen was a lifelong resident of Rockaway Township and was a graduate of Morris Knolls High School, according to the Daily Record .

