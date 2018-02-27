Retired NJ teacher charged with sharing child porn

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A retired math teacher has been charged with sharing images of child sexual abuse online.

Kent Kollmer, 70, of the Somerset section of this township, was arrested Friday at his home after local and state police and the FBI showed up with a search warrant and seized several electronic devices.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said it launched the investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had traced a child porn upload to Kollmer.

Kollmer retired from the New Brunswick school system in 2010, pension records show.

He was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and child endangerment.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .