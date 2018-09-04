Remains found at Howell construction site

HOWELL — Surveyors working off of a stretch of road closed by recent flooding found skeletal remains, according to the police department.

The remains were found in a wooded area on Ramtown-Greenville Road where crews are working on a bridge that collapsed during the heavy rain storms earlier this month. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office was also on the scene Tuesday investigating the remains.

Howell police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

The stretch of road where the remains were found was already closed due to the bridge work.

