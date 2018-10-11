Racer killed NJ vice principal then lied that his car was stolen, cops say

PISCATAWAY — The man charged with fatally hitting the vice principal of New Brunswick High School and fleeing the scene falsely reported that his car, which was recovered at the scene, had been stolen.

Freddy S. Garcia Jr., 21, was arrested Thursday, five days after the crash that killed Franklin resident Tyrone Harrison.

Garcia was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident result in death, among other charges.

Harrison was walking from the Edison train station to a relative's house when he was fatally struck by a car involved in an illegal street race on Saturday night, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey. Garcia is believed to have been driving the 2003 Honda Accord that struck and killed Harrison after he lost control of the car, Carey said. Harrison was declared dead at the scene.

"We sincerely thank all who came forward with timely information which aided the investigation and led to the current charges," Carey said.

Garcia was also charged with driving with a suspended license, and the car was unregistered and uninsured. He was also issued 12 summonses for violations including reckless driving, careless driving and racing on a highway. Garcia's car had fake license plates and no inspection sticker.

Carey said his office and the Piscataway Police Department are "continuing to gather evidence of this reckless criminal activity." The prosecutor encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call 732-562-7652 or 732-745-4328.

