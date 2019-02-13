Police seek man who followed teen girls at Target in NJ

VOORHEES — Police released video of a man they say followed two teenage girls inside a Target store and used his cell phone to take video of them from the waist down.

Witnesses told police on Thursday that a man was recording the girls inside the store on White Horse Road. One of the witnesses confronted the man, who quickly left the store, according to police.

Video released by police shows the man entering and exiting the store and walking in the store's pharmacy. The video does not show the part described by witnesses.

The incident, considered by police to be "suspicious," appears to isolated and has not been reported as happening at other Target stores or businesses in the area.

Savanna Banfill, 14, told 6 ABC Action News she and friend Heaven Cuesta, 16, were shopping while wearing dresses for a "fancy dinner" and were unaware of the man. Cuesta said one witness told her the man was focused on recording them below the waist.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call 856-627-5858.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

