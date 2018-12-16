Police officer rescues elderly woman from burning building

MIDDLETOWN — A police officer responding to a fire rescued an 87-year-old woman from her home on Saturday.

Ptl. Nicholas Manochio was the first to arrive at a fire at a home on Friendship Court within Shadow Lake Village, a 55 and over age-restricted community in Middletown, according to Middletown Police. After being told the woman was inside, Manochio ran inside and got her out.

A 91-year-old man made it out the residence without help, and both were taken to Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank for treatment of non-life threatening smoke inhalation, police said.

A pet died as a result of the fire despite the efforts of fire fighters to revive it with a special pet resuscitation mask, Middletown Fire Department spokesman Dennis Fowler told the Asbury Park Press.

This is not the first time Manochio has played the role of the hero for the Middletown Police Department. Last year he and another officer helped deliver a baby in the parking lot of a local motel, according to a report from 92.7 WOBM. According to state pension records Manochio has been with the department for 11 years.

