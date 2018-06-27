Police in standoff at Middletown apartment complex

MIDDLETOWN — Several apartment buildings have been evacuated because a person barricaded themselves on Wednesday morning.

The Monmouth County Emergency Response Team responded to the situation at the MacGuire Grove apartment complex on the southbound side of Route 35.

The standoff started just before 8 a.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The circumstances of what prompted the police response were not disclosed.

The Asbury Park Press reported surrounding apartment buildings were evacuated.

Route 35 is open but traffic is moving slowly past the complex where traffic cannot enter or exit.

The FAA has a flight restriction in place within a 1.5 radius of the complex restricting planes from flying lower than 3,000 feet.