KEANSBURG — A small plane made a "precautionary" landing on a Jersey Shore beach on Friday morning.

The Cessna 172 aircraft landed on Keansburg Beach around 10:25 a.m. after the pilot reported an engine problem, according to the FAA. One other person was onboard.

The plane is registered to John Doherty, of Metuchen, according to FAA records.

Mayor George Hoff told New Jersey 101.5 that the plane landed in a safe spot on the free beach near Belleview Avenue, a block east of Keansburg Amusement Park.

He did not know how many people were on the beach at the time of the landing but a video provided by witness Kyle Plumstead shows that the beach was mostly empty.

No one was injured on the ground or on the plane, according to the mayor.

Video provided by Kyle Plumstead: