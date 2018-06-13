Two killed in Burlington County plane crash

SPRINGFIELD (Burlington) — Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in a Burlington County field on Wednesday morning.

The Hawker Beechcraft 58 Baron aircraft, a single-engine fixed-wing plane, went down around 10:10 a.m, according to the FAA. It said in a statement two people were on board. There was no further information available from the FAA.

The plane took off from South Jersey Regional Airport about 10 miles away in Lumberton.

Dave Kinney, a supervisor at Burlington County 911 Dispatch, confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that two people were killed in the crash, but did not provide any information on identification.

Kinney said the crash is still being investigated and they do not have confirmation as to whether anyone else was on the plane, but as of Wednesday afternoon "nobody else has been located."

The plane went down in a field at the intersection of Smithville-Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road, according to State Police.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Adam Hochron contributed to this report



