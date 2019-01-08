Plainsboro man killed in Route 1 crash

WEST WINDSOR — A 32-year-old Plainsboro man traveling with his wife died Monday after his vehicle hit a utility pole and landed on its roof.

The couple was in their 2008 Infiniti G35 around 9:30 p.m. heading northbound near Meadow Road near The Square at West Windsor shopping center and hit a concrete barrier, according to a preliminary investigation by West Windsor police. Their vehicle rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra, sending it into the barrier, police said.

The Infiniti went off the roadway and hit a utility pole, and flipped over in the air before landing, police said. The Plainsboro main was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His 25-year-old wife and the 29-year-old North Brunswick man driving the Hynundai were not injured, according to police.

Police did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

Route 1 North was closed for three hours for an investigation while the pole was replaced overnight by PSE&G.

Police asked any witnesses to the incident to call them at 609-799-1222.

