Plainfield man killed in Saturday night motorcycle crash

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his bike went into a ditch on Saturday night.

The crash happened in the area of Blackwells Mills Road near Van Cleef Road, according to the Franklin Township Police Department. Police responding to the scene found Plainfield resident George Garrett "unconscious and unresponsive," according to a statement from the department. Garrett had sustained numerous injuries as a result of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused the road to be closed for several hours while the investigation was being conducted. The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Ptl. Gilbert Martinez at 732-873-5533 ext. 3194. He can also be reached at gilbert.martinez@franklinnj.gov.

