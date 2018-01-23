Contact Us
Plainfield man, holding onto edge of SUV, killed in DWI crash

By Adam Hochron January 23, 2018 2:22 PM
PISCATAWAY — A Plainfield man died after he held onto the outside of a car being driven by an acquaintance under the influence, and it crashed into a tree, police said.

On Monday morning, 25-year-old Sura Gagneja was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer when 22-year-old Antoine King Jr. of Plainfield grabbed onto the outside of the car, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey. Gagneja continued to drive his car, losing control of the vehicle, eventually crashing into a tree, Carey said.

King suffered “massive head and neck injuries” as a result of the crash, and died of his injuries, Carey said.

Gagneja, of Somerset has been charged with second-degree death by auto, fourth-degree assault by auto, and driving while intoxicated.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said it appears Gagneja and King were involved in an altercation at the time of the incident, and that they are awaiting toxicology results to determine what substances Gagneja was alleged to be using at the time.

Carey asked anyone with information about the crash to call 732-562-1100 or 732-745-8842.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

