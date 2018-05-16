PISCATAWAY — A police officer who was caught on video punching a handcuffed suspect and then lied about it has copped a plea that will keep him out of prison.

Todd Ritter, 54, a 22-year veteran of the Piscataway Police Department, was charged with third-degree tampering of public records, fourth-degree falsifying and tampering with records, and a disorderly persons offense of assault in connection with the Feb. 12 incident.

In the two-minute video, dated Feb. 12, the suspect is seen handcuffed in the backseat of the car and telling police that he had been beaten by an officer even though he had not resisted. Ritter admitted that he entered inaccurate information in his report in order to cover up his wrongdoing.

Ritter, who lives in Millstone in Monmouth County, will also forfeit his job and cannot work in the public sector again. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office told the court that it will not take a position before the state review board on whether or not he should still get his pension, according to a report on NJ.com. However, they will provide requested evidence for his hearing.

Ritter is scheduled to be sentenced in New Brunswick Superior Court on July 6.