Ping-pong weather week for NJ: Mild Tuesday, cooler Wednesday

Here is your temperature forecast for the next 5 days: 60, 40s, 50, 60s, 30s.

Quite a variety there!

Monday was a magnificently mild weather day - we even tied a 116 year old record high temperature at Trenton (60 degrees). I'm not sure any of the next few days will be quite as spectacular, with some clouds, rain, and wind in the forecast. But it's still way better than the arctic cold bologna we had to deal with last week.

We are waking up on this Tuesday morning to some light fog and spotty showers across New Jersey, sparked by a weak warm front pushing into the state. The rain shouldn't affect your day all that much — just a few raindrops. Model guidance does show the fog thickening up between about 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. so keep an eagle eye out for pockets of low visibility.

On the whole, I don't think Tuesday going to be quite as beautiful as Monday, with mixed clouds and sunshine. Abrisk breeze is expected to kick up during the afternoon hours (10 to 20 mph). But temperatures will be nice and mild again, with most of the state popping into the 60s. Once again, the immediate coast (east of the Parkway) will be a notable exception — the chilly ocean water, in the 30s, impacts our coastal communities whether there's a prominent sea breeze or not.

A dry cold front will enact subtle wind shift from southwesterly to northwesterly late Tuesday evening , which will reintroduce cooler air to our atmosphere. Note: I said cooler , definitely not cold.

Tuesday night low temperatures are expected to fall to the lower 30s. A light freeze is possible.

And then Wednesday will be a far cry from the 60s and 50s of the past few days. Most NJ towns will reach the lower 40s, at best. But guess what — that's still a hair above normal for early February! Clouds will continue to dominate the sky all day.

Our next storm system will be an area of low pressure that pushes through the Northeast between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning . A half-inch to an inch of rain is looking likely. I suppose bit of wintry mix is still possible in far northern New Jersey at onset, but any sort of icy or snowy travel conditions is unlikely.

Another period of mild weather is expected for Thursday and Friday . Another welcome burst of Spring-y weather — although this time around, our weather is going to be a bit unsettled too.

Light rain is possible both Thursday morning and Thursday evening . In the middle, high temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Friday afternoon promises to be the warmest of the week, with widespread 60s in the forecast. (I'll even go so far as to say 70 is a possibility for inland South Jersey!) But again, not a perfect forecast — it will be cloudy, breezy, and showery.

A strong cold front will arrive late Friday , putting an end to our February thaw. I don't see any precipitation from this frontal passage, but a gusty wind could kick over 40 mph.

By Saturday , it's going to start to feel like the middle of winter again, with a brisk northwesterly wind and high temperatures only in the upper 30s. More 30s for Sunday . Even though it will be cold, at least it will be sunny and dry throughout the weekend.

The next storm system to watch will come Monday into Tuesday . With our newly refreshed cold air mass, accumulating snow will be a possibility.

Happy National Weatherperson's Day !

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.