Phil Murphy returns Thursday for ‘Ask the Governor’ on NJ 101.5

Gov. Phil Murphy will be taking your calls for an hour on Thursday afternoon during "Ask the Governor."

The live show, hosted by Eric Scott, begins 2 p.m. and can be heard on 101.5 FM or streaming via this post at NJ1015.com, New Jersey 101.5's free app and New Jersey 101.5's Facebook page.

This will be Murphy's second visit to New Jersey 101.5 for the call-in show. Murphy's first installment was in March on the eve of his first budget address to the Legislature.

Murphy discussed the state's response to two nor'easter snow storms that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of residents. He also took calls about shared services, property taxes, expanding charter schools and dealing with illegal immigration. You can watch that episode below.

How to ask your questions:

Murphy will be taking your calls at 800-283-1015.

Follow New Jersey 101.5 on Facebook. We'll start our Live Video at 2 p.m. — tell us in the comments what you'd like the governor to address.

Tweet your questions to @NJ1015 using the hashtag #AskGov during or before the show.

Start leaving your questions in the comments section below.