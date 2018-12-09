Petition seeks to change ‘unsightly’ Holland Tunnel decorations

JERSEY CITY — As millions of people make the trip into New York this holiday season the decorations on one of the main thoroughfares into the city just isn't sitting right with everyone.

The Holland Tunnel has been decorated with wreaths and other ornaments for the holidays, but it is the placement of a Christmas tree that has some people seeing red this holiday season. The tree is located near the "A" in Holland, but a petition by Cory Windelspecht seeks to have the tree moved over the A since they are roughly the same size and shape.

Windelspecht calls the entrance to the tunnel "a majestic site of architecture and history," in the petition.

"This one small thing triggers anyone with the slightest hint of OCD every time they enter the city," he said on the petition. "On top of that, it's just unsightly and ruins the holiday festivities for people to enjoy on such a great piece of architecture."

In a post on his Facebook page Windelspecht said he plans to take the petition to the board of the Port Authority in hopes to have the tree moved. There are three decorations on the tunnel entrance. One wreath seems to fit perfectly on the O of Holland, while another wreath covers the U in the word tunnel.

The petition is for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the tunnel. As of Sunday afternoon 356 people had signed the petition out of a goal of 500.

Windelspecht told New Jersey 101.5 that he first noticed the issue around around five years ago and posted about it on social media back then. He said people responded to his posts that they thought they were the only ones who were bothered by the symmetry of the signs. He said he could not have imagined that his petition would catch on the way it has.

As for the Port Authority, Windelspecht said his idea has not exactly been met with open arms.

"The Port Authority hasn't really taken me serious at all," he said. "In some ways I understand. They probably think I'm a nutcase."

Whatever the Port Authority thinks, Windelspecht said whether a person has Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, or just notices things, it is likely they have noticed this and might want it changed. He said he even talked to one person who was so bothered by the placement of the decorations that they would rather drive through the Lincoln Tunnel than have to see the way the sign looked.

"I think it's one of those things where there's no right answer. I just feel like if they tried to move it, see the response," he said. "If you get some negative responses then move it back. We're not trying to move the world here."

Another disgruntled commuter near the New York border has started a GoFundMe to raise $920 million to help fund the construction of a new Portal Bridge between the two states. Over the course of 10 days the fundraising page has collected just $20 towards the much loftier goal.

