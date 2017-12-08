Pedestrian fatally struck on Route 1 in Edison

EDISON — A man was struck and killed crossing Route 1 early Friday morning.

A 62-year-old employee of Statewide Striping Corp of Parsippany was crossing the highway in the crosswalk at Forest Haven Boulevard around 4:40 a.m. and was struck by a northbound SUV Suzuki, according to Edison Police.

Statewide was working for the Department of Transportation applying new highway stripes to a recently repaved section of Route 1.

The driver of the SUV was a 52-year-old man from Morrisville, Pennsylvania and has not been charged. Police did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

The northbound lanes were closed at Forest Haven Boulevard in front of the Edison Woods Apartments for clean up and investigation for most of the morning commute with traffic diverted into a shopping center parking lot.

All southbound lanes were open but no left turns were allowed at Forest Haven Boulevard.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ