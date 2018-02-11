Pedestrian hit, parked cars damaged in Lakewood on Saturday night

LAKEWOOD — Several people were injured in two separate incidents on Saturday night, including another pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the town.

Lakewood Police said a man who appeared to be under the influence hit at least two cars parked along Route 88 around 9:25 p.m. Police told the Lakewood Scoop the suspect left the area on foot, but was taken into custody after several witnesses were able to help locate him.

Less than 20 minutes later a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of 7th Street and Clifton Avenue, according to police. Police responding to the scene told the Scoop the person struck was seriously injured and taken to Monmouth Medical Center's Southern Campus.

Lakewood was the target of a safety enforcement crackdown last December by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office after over a dozen pedestrians were killed in crashes in 2017.There have been at least two pedestrian deaths in 2018.

