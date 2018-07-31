Pair charged with killing Passaic County pizza deliveryman

PATERSON — Passaic County authorities have charged two men with killing a pizza deliveryman.

County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes says 18-year-old Andy DeJesus and 18-year-old Joel Nunez, both from Garfield, are charged with murder, robbery and other offenses in the killing of 27-year-old Elmwood Park resident Dervy Almonte-Moore.

They are scheduled for an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Almonte-Moore was delivering pizzas for Jumbo's Pizza in Wallington to an address in Clifton shortly after 2 a.m. on July 15. Police believe he was approached by multiple people and shot while attempting to drive away.

Police responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident found him in his car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The charges come just a few days after a teenager was arrested and charged with killing a man making the last delivery from the restaurant he owned. The teen is charged with fatally shooting 29-year-old Rui Zhou.

It wasn't immediately known if DeJesus or Nunez had retained an attorney.

