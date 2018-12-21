Overturned tractor trailer on Route 78 creates massive delay

UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — An overturned tractor trailer and a truck that went off Interstate 78 caused massive traffic delays on Friday morning.

A tractor trailer overturned across all three lanes westbound near Exit 12 for Route 173 in front of the area of the Clinton Station Diner around 5:20 a.m., according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a spokesman for State Police.

Another truck driver made an "evasive maneuver" to the right to avoid the overturned truck and slid into a utility pole, which caused the truck's oil tank to rupture and spill.

The Hunterdon County Hazardous Material unit was cleaning up the oil.

One of the truck drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to Marchan, who did not disclose the identities of the drivers.

Westbound traffic was diverted at Exit 17 for Route 31 and snaked along Route 173 through Clinton to rejoin Route 78. Traffic was backed up as far as Route 287 during the morning commute.

One lane was reopened around noon but a multi mile delay remained.

