Overturned tanker hits four vehicles, closes Route 31

It took five hours to clean up a crash involving a tanker truck that closed Route 31 in Hunterdon County during Monday afternoon's commute.

The truck heading south near Cregar Road hit two vehicles around 5:30 p.m. and flipped on its side across all lanes in both directions, hitting two more vehicles, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III.

Kearns said two people were taken by helicopter to Morristown Medical Center and another two by ambulance to Hunterdon Medical Center.

The truck was hauling a load of waste water, according to WFMZ-TV .

Kearns did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash or a cause.

The crash took down a power line, according to Kearns. MyCentralJersey.com reported that 1,900 JCP&L customers lost power.

Kearns asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call his office at 908-788-1129.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5