Only on Columbus Day: $10 tickets to Count Basie shows
RED BANK — Columbus Day is also Specially Priced Ticket Day at the Count Basie Center for the Arts.
The theater put tickets on sale to more than two dozen shows for just $10 each between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 732-842-9000 or at the box office on Monmouth Street in Red Bank.
There is also a $3 restoration fee per ticket.
The shows are:
- 1776 — Oct. 12 and 13
- So You Think You Can Dance Live — Oct. 17
- The Psychedelic Furs — Oct. 19
- An Evening with John Cusack and "Say Anything" — Oct. 21
- The Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary Tour — Oct. 23
- Capital Steps — Oct. 24
- Dead on Live: Europe '72 — Oct. 26
- Take Me To The River: New Orleans — Oct. 28
- The Wood Brothers — Oct. 30
- Wizard of Oz — Nov. 1
- Roy Orbison Live in Hologram — Nov. 2
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame — Nov. 9 and 16
- A Charlie Brown Christmas — Nov. 24
- Soweto Gospel Choir — Nov. 29
- The Nutcracker — Dec. 9
- A Christmas Carol — Dec. 11
- Vienna Boys Choir — Dec. 12
- The Irish Tenors Holiday Celebration — Dec. 13
- Monmouth Civic Chorus: Joy to the Wold — Dec. 16
- Darlene Love's "Souled Out" Christmas — Dec. 20
- Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes — Dec. 31
- Napoleon Dynamite Live with Jon Herder, Efren Ramirez & Jon Gries — Jan. 10
- We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King — Jan. 17
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar — Jan. 27
- Black Violin — Feb. 13
The Count Basie is undergoing a $23 million expansion that includes an outdoor performing arts plaza, a modernized backstage area and state-of-the art production technologies, expanded lobby, a new heating and air conditioning system, areas for concessions, expanded restrooms and modern, barrier-free amenities.
The Count Basie was first opened in 1926 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in America.
