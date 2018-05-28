LAKEWOOD — One person is dead and two people on the run after a pickup truck ran into a tree on Sunday night.

The white pickup went off Yale Drive near Route 9 around midnight, according to the Lakewood Scoop. A photo shows the truck smashed through a fence and into a tree. The Lakewood Police Department said the truck "failed to negotiate the curve," at the end of the road, leading to the crash.

First responders transported Arcadio Hernandez Marcos, 44, of Lakewood to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. Marcos was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash..

The driver and another passenger, identified by police as 22-year-old Eduardo Paez-Lopez and Arturo Barraza respectively, left the scene before police arrived. The two men were eventually located by officers responding to the scene.

Paez-Lopez was charged with death by auto and leaving the scene of an accident causing death, according to Lakewood police. He was being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ