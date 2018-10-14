Officer injured as shoplifting suspect fled, police say

HAMILTON (Mercer) — An officer risked his own safety to stop a woman suspected of robbing a Walmart and running over a loss prevention officer.

Hamilton police located Courtney Lynn Rumery, 21, of Hamilton, in Trenton after the incident at the Nottingham Way store, and was pulled her over in Trenton, police said. During the stop Rumery took off with the officer gripping the back of the car. After not being able to shake the officer she crashed her vehicle and fled on foot. The impact of the crash caused the officer to be thrown from the vehicle, suffering non-life threatening injuries, according to Hamilton police.

Trenton police followed Rumery and took her into custody.

Rumery was charged with robbery in Hamilton Township and aggravated assault on a police officer in Trenton.

The loss prevention officer was treated and released for minor injuries.

Hamilton police asked anyone with information about this incident to cal 609-689-5825.

