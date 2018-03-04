Ocean County man sold bronze cemetery vases for scrap, cops say

MANCHESTER — After a local cemetery reported around 700 bronze vases had been stolen police are looking for a man they believe took them and sold the metal to area scrap yards.

Staff at the Whiting Memorial Park reported the stolen grave marker vases last month, according to police. The total value of the vases is estimated to be around $175,000. After the vases were reported stolen investigating officers found that John H. White had sold almost 3,000 pounds of bronze to two local scrap yards starting in January. Thanks to their work police were able to recover more than 400 of the vases.

White, who has addresses in Manchester, Jackson, and Lakewood has been charged with theft, desecration of venerated objects, and criminal mischief. The Manchester Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about White's whereabouts to contact Det. Beaulieu at 732-657-2009 ext. 4205.

Adam Hochron