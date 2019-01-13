Ocean County girl airlifted to hospital after sledding accident

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP (Ocean) — An Ocean County girl was hospitalized Sunday after a sledding accident. Berkeley Township Police said the girl suffered ‘moderate head and neck injuries’ after hitting a parked car. She was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center for evaluation.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Berkeley Township Police at 732-341-6600.

According to the Center on Injury Research at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio, more than 20,000 kids younger than 19 are treated for sledding injuries on average each year.

The National Safety Council has a list of safety tips for sledding on its website, including the following:

-Sled on gently sloping hills with a level run-off at the end so the sled can safely stop

-Check slopes for bare spots, holes and obstructions, such as fences, rocks, poles or trees

-Do not sled on or around frozen lakes, streams or ponds

