North Jersey poll worker was high on the job, cops say

WAYNE — A fidgety poll worker wasn't just nervous about the results from Tuesday's primary. He was likely under the influence, according to police.

Sean Colligan, 30, was working at Schuyler Colfax Middle School on Tuesday when an officer assigned to the location noticed he was "beginning to exhibit increasingly suspect behavior."

Colligan was seen constantly moving and "shaking his head aggressively." The officer reported the man's eyes appeared to be droopy and attributed the head shaking to his trying to stay awake. He was also seen leaving the polling place to go to his car or to the bathroom, police said.

Colligan's efforts to stay awake proved unsuccessful. At one point as he was observed dozing off while eating a snack and almost fell to the floor.

He was taken into custody by officers at the scene on charges of being under the influence of narcotics on school grounds. He was also found to have a glassine envelope of suspected heroin and a torn glassine envelope of suspected heroin stamped "Dorney Park," police said. Drug paraphernalia was also found in his car, police said.

Colligan was also charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics in a motor vehicle. He was taken to police headquarters before being released on a summons pending a future court date.

