North, Central or South Jersey — How you know where you live

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

It seems to be the question without an answer. Do we live in North Jersey or South Jersey? Or do we live in Central Jersey? The debate surfaced again last week when new Governor of the Garden State Phil Murphy said there absolutely is a “Central Jersey.”

The first and most common line of division used for our state is Route 195. If you live north of Route 195, you live in North Jersey. Below Route 195 is South Jersey territory. But that just had to be too easy. That’s when the fuzzy realm of “Central Jersey” comes into play.

Now keep in mind that I was born and raised in Toms River, where this argument is prevalent.

A lot of your definition of where we live depends on where you were raised and where your family comes from. Many of us (my family included) migrated down the shore from a land where anything south of Route 130 on the Garden State Parkway is “South Jersey.” But lets put the geography aside for a moment and talk about other aspects that make North Jersey and South Jersey different.

Dennis finally admits there's a Central Jersey

Ice Cream Toppings

It may sound crazy, but what you put on top of your ice cream may determine whether you live in the North or the South. Until I worked in true South Jersey, a “jimmie” was a guy I knew from down the street, not an ice cream topping. I have sprinkles on my ice cream. Does that mean I’m from North Jersey?

Sandwiches

This is a crucial factor. When you order a sandwich to go, what do you call it?

It has always been a sub for me. But in the never-ending quest to figure out where we live here is some more evidence. Sub = North, Hoagie = South.

Convenience stores

Wawa (the greatest invention known to man) is primarily a South Jersey store — even though they’re creeping north. Disagree? What do they call their sandwiches? That’s right, hoagies. By default making them a “sign of South Jersey.” A sign you can’t miss by the way, because there’s a Wawa every 5 minutes at the Jersey Shore (not that I’m saying that’s a bad thing). Even though there have been more and more Quick Cheks popping up south, they are more prominent in Central and North Jersey.

Accents

Watch this guy (who is from what he calls Central Jersey) do the different accents and about 33 others. The Jersey ones are in the beginning. Do either of these sound like you?

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

There are tons of other comparisons, like benny’s vs shoobies, etc., etc.. But I absolutely think there are three sections of New Jersey. North, Central and South.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on