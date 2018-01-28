No sign of driver after woman killed in Jersey City wreck

JERSEY CITY — Police are investigating what happened in the early hours of Saturday morning that left a woman dead in the backseat of a car after a crash where no driver was found.

Authorities say they were called around 3 a.m. Saturday about a one-car crash, but they found only the woman's body. They say the driver may have fled.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said the crash was in the area of Newark Avenue and 7th Street where they found the woman. Suarez identified the woman as 24-year-old Jersey City resident Khalla Nguyen.

Messages of mourning for Nguyen have been left on a Facebook profile under the name of Khallah Kush. On the page Nguyen is listed as working at the Statue of Liberty National Monument. On Thursday Nguyen posted about recent dreams about death and wondering what they might mean.

Screenshot of Khalla Kush's Facebook page (Khalla Kush via Facebook)

A GoFundMe page has been established for Nguyen according to the page. Sam Vo, the organizer for the page said "Khalla deserves to be remembered," describing the Jersey City resident as his sister. In just two hours the page had raised more than $4,500 of a $7,500 goal.

The crash is being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Fatal Collision Unit. Suarez asked anyone with information about the crash to call 201-915-1345.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.



More From New Jersey 101.5