No shift in the forecast on Friday

There's no need to put the shortstop on the wrong side of second base, because nothing has changed since Thursday in New Jersey's weather outlook for the weekend.

OK, if that reference went over your head like a fly ball being chased by Jose Canseco, you probably don't read the website Fangraphs as much as I do. But it's baseball season — as you know, I'm a fan — and there isn't much else I can do to liven up a very stagnant and gloomy forecast.

Our friend Richard Lewelling from The Weather Channel, who you're hearing on-air in Dan's absence, calls Friday a "rinse and repeat" forecast, and I think that's a very apt description. The last day of the work week will be warm and humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid-80s ... just like we told you on Thursday.

Friday night, the chances for showers and thunderstorms continue, with lows settling mostly in the mid- to upper 60s, but perhaps touching as high as 70.

Saturday continues to look the same as well: more scattered showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid-70s to lower 80s. Then Sunday brings just a chance of rain, along with cooler temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

I can't believe I'm about to say this, but SUN is in the cards for Monday. I'm fine with letting Dan expand more on that positive piece of info when First News is back on the air after the weekend.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Monday, June 4. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter. Patrick's best baseball position is second base, where he has the same problems throwing to first base as former Yankees Steve Sax and Chuck Knoblauch.

More from New Jersey 101.5: