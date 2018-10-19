It's an ultimate throwback summer trek for all of us borderline Generation X/first Millenials. New Kids on the Block is headlining the Mixtape Tour, with lots of '90s star power: Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and NJ natives, Naughty by Nature. The Grammy-winning hip hop trio got started in East Orange.

Along the tour, there's two shows in Jersey: July 2 at the Prudential Center (Newark) and July 5 at Borgata (Atlantic City). The tour also is stopping in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center (June 27).

The New 'Kids' have been reunited now for over a decade and they've put together some fun bills over the past few years. In my totally biased opinion, this is their best yet, since it's a real feel for what their first-generation fans were listening to at the same time. There's even a new song featuring *all* the tour-mates called ' 80s Baby .' It's slowly growing on me.

I've already seen nostalgic fans rounding up their squads on social media, planning for a big night out. I recently found some old memorabilia - a giant button, band biography and NKOTB trading cards. I'm still searching for my Ken-sized, Donnie Wahlberg doll, though.

Remembering those 'Hanging Tough' days (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

