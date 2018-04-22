NJ’s Frankie Edgar scores comeback win in Atlantic City bout

ATLANTIC CITY — Toms River's Frankie Edgar scored a major win Sunday with a unanimous UFC decision win over Cub Swanson.

The 36-year-old, facing possible elimination from championship contention, came up big in front of the home crowd and his kids at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall.

"Jersey, I love you baby! I love you," Edgar said after the win. "My kids are here, first fight they've seen. This was a dream come true to come here and perform in front of my home state."

Edgar was fast on his feet, landed some hard jabs and connected on low kicks in the second round. Fighting in his home state he looked sharp in his return to the cage just seven weeks since he was knocked out by Brian Ortega in the first round at UFC 222. Swanson lost his last bout, also to Ortega — part of a winning streak that set him up for a title fight against Max Holloway in July.

After the fight he called out the winner of July 7th's bout between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega fight, looking to fight the winner of that bout for the UFC Featherweight championship

"I'm not going anywhere," Edgar said.

Swanson after the match congratulated Edgar on the victory.

"Well, not the outcome I was looking for but that's the fight game. Congrats Frankie and I'm sorry to hear about your father," Swanson wrote on his Instagram account.

Edgar announced on his Instagram earlier this month that his father Charlie Edgar lost his fight with cancer.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report. Double Down contributed to this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More From New Jersey 101.5