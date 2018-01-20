Contact Us
NJ women — and men — return for women’s march anniversary

By Townsquare Staff January 20, 2018 11:50 AM
Women's March NYC
People line up on Central Park West as they wait for the start of a march Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Hundreds in New Jersey joined supporters around the world in marches backing women’s rights.

The weekend events come a year after both President Trump’s inauguration and the coinciding women’s march, which were organized by activists opposed to the Trump administration’s positions on abortion, immigration and LGBT rights.

Events in New Jersey were happening in Morristown and Westfield.

In New York, Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett was a scheduled speaker. Bennett defeated Republican incumbent John Carman after he mocked last year’s women’s marches in a Facebook post in which he wondered whether the women would be home in time to cook dinner.

Ready! #womensmarch #womensmarchnj

A post shared by Elizabeth Graner (@elizabethgraner) on

Thousands were taking part in a march in Philadelphia on Saturday. Tens of thousands were expected in Manhattan. More than 250 such events were planned around the world this weekend.

Last year’s women’s marches gave way to the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

Last year, the Twitter account for the Women’s March organization provoked outrage in among law enforcement in New Jersey by celebrating New Jersey’s most notorious fugitive as a women’s icon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

