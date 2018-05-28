NJ woman, child ‘covered’ in glass after rock thrown into car

Franklin Township rock

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Somerset) — A township woman said a decoy of chairs in the road forced her to slow down enough early Sunday morning for someone to hurl a large rock through her car window.

The woman, who asked to be identified as "P.K.," said the incident happened on Willow Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when she saw a stack of chairs blocking the road, which she tried to go around. As she slowed down she "felt glass shatter all over the side of my face and all over my body.

P.K. said she initially believed she had run something over, and called 911 to report what had happened. It was when she was on the phone with the 911 operator that she said she noticed the rock on the floor of her car.

"Had they thrown the rock even half of a second later, my daughter would have been hit straight in the face with the large rock," the woman said. "Her and I both were covered from head to toe in glass and some shards of glass embedded into our skin."

An email to the Franklin Township Police Department seeking comment on the incident was not returned as of Monday afternoon.